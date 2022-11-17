Kevin Durant details why he requested a trade; throws shots at teammates

The Brooklyn Nets are not having the best start to their season with a 6-9 record, as Kevin Durant has had to fend for himself much of the time. Kyrie Irving is currently suspended from the team, and Ben Simmons has not come back into his true form yet.

To add to that, head coach Steve Nash was fired after a few games, which led to Jacque Vaughn taking over in his place.

Before the season started, Durant requested a trade from the Nets, but ultimately decided to stay with the team after talking to management.

On Nov. 16, Durant opened up about his trade request and why he did it.

“It wasn’t difficult at all to request a trade because it was about ball,” Durant said. “I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like how we are preparing. I don’t like shootarounds. I like practices. I need more. I want to work on more s—. Hold me accountable. Get on my a– in film if that’s going to help you get on everybody else’s head.”

Later in the interview, Durant touched on how the Nets currently match up with some of the best teams in the league.

“Look at our starting lineup,” Durant said. “Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Clayton, and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there.”

Despite the early frustrations of the season, Durant says that he’s having fun playing this season. If the Nets can get their key players back soon, things may still to turn around for them.