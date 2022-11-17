Keyshia Cole biopic in the works

R&B singer Keyshia Cole has a biopic on the way through the Lifetime network. Pre-production has already begun, and filming is set to start at the end of the year.

Many fans have followed her story through her previous reality TV shows, “The Way It Is” and “Family First” starring her ex-husband Daniel Gibson. The show gave a firsthand account of the singer’s family and career. Her mother recently succumbed to an accidental overdose, and Cole told Essence in a previous interview that the biopic was perfect timing since she plans to retire from music.

“For a second, I told myself I just [wasn’t] going to make music anymore. But that was before my mom passed and then a lot more happened. I had already signed the deal I have in place, so I have to fulfill that obligation. But not only that, but after my mother passed, it put many other things into perspective for me. So I decided to finish my obligation, to release this last album — the last one I plan to put out,” Cole told Essence.

Cole started her career as a background singer for MC Hammer before being signed by A&M records. She then released her debut album, The Way It Is, which was certified platinum. Her second studio album Just Like You, earned four Grammy nominations and was also certified platinum. She has worked with many artists, from Missy Elliot to Eve and Lil’ Kim. Her biopic will share more details about her journey and where she stands today.