Akon’s theory about what kept Chris Brown from being the next Michael Jackson

Throughout his career, Chris Brown has been compared to Michael Jackson, due to his amazing voice and stage presence every time he performs.

Unfortunately, a few roadblocks in Brown’s career have held the artist back from reaching his true potential, and Akon thinks he knows why he couldn’t reach a higher level.

During an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Akon shared his thoughts on Brown.

“In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon said. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris got the talent, he just needed the direction.”

Akon went on to talk about how the crowd that Brown keeps around him may be the reason his legacy isn’t as great as Jackson’s.

“Imagine if Chris had Mike’s team. Just imagine that,” Akon said. “But Chris, he got Bloods around him, he got little gangbangers around him. He don’t have the guidance. He’s smart, but he’s smart in what this generation attracts. If he was able to focus on being the greatest entertainer ever, Chris has the opportunity.”