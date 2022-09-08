Akon reveals why Michael Jackson took pills

Michael Jackson is arguably the best performer that ever set foot on a stage, and he wanted to make sure that his fans had one of the best entertainment experiences of their lives.

Akon and Jackson were close friends, and in a recent interview with the U.S. Sun, the artist talked about how the late pop star’s drive ultimately led to his death in 2009.

“He was so happy and excited that he was about to go to London and lock these 50 dates in reminding the world who he was and what his value was to pop music,” Akon said. “He didn’t sleep, that is why he was taking sleeping pills because he was too damn excited.”

Akon shared that Jackson wanted to give his fans the performance of a lifetime in his last show in London.

“He would be up for weeks at a time thinking about how he wants everybody to have the most amazing experience, he wanted to create something that was going to be talked about for centuries,” Akon said. “When you have that energy you don’t sleep.

“You are going to need help to get sleep because your mind is constantly moving and your energy and your flow are electric to the point where you cannot turn it off.”

Akon said the pop star was the type of person to keep going until he succeeded.

“He pushed himself to the limit and if he wasn’t satisfied he was going to stay there until he was satisfied,” Akon said. “It is kind of a gift and a curse.”