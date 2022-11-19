Michelle Obama encourages our youth to have a plan while being enraged

Michelle Obama sat down with NPR to talk about her new book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. In her book, she talks about the shift in this generation through many changes in society and politics. One thing she mentioned is the need for young people to have a plan if they’re going to be rageful.

“The other thing I try to remind young people is that it’s easy to look at what your predecessors have done and to say, ‘Not enough. Why not – why not faster? Why not better? Why not bigger?’ And I say young people aren’t wrong to feel that. But in the meantime, what I’d urge young people to do is be rageful and own it. But have a plan.” Obama shared with NPR.

Obama’s book sheds light on many personal details from the former first lady’s life. Throughout the book, she chronicles her life history in a guidebook format, answering questions people have asked her in the past. She opens up about her marriage and what it takes to stay strong and be the master of your own life.

“Given my motto, ‘When they go low, we go high,’ a lot of people these days have been struggling to figure out how to stay high when it feels like the world is in a low place. … This book is my best attempt at offering people at least a look into my toolbox, the practices, and habits, the people who keep me balanced,” Obama said.

With this latest book, Obama hopes to begin healthy conversations, connect readers worldwide, and help them grow in harmony throughout the uncertain changes in the world.