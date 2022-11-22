Kelly Rowland explains why Chris Brown deserves grace

It comes as no surprise that the mainstream media was anxious to talk to singer Kelly Rowland after she chastised the American Music Awards audience for booing Chris Brown on Sunday.

Rowland was unapologetic for ordering the crowd to “chill out” when she heard boos after Brown won one of his two AMA trophies. Brown, whose tribute to Michael Jackson’s Thriller was canceled at the last minute by ABC, chose not to appear and Rowland accepted the Favorite Male R&B Artist award on his behalf.

Not only did she shut the crowd up, she also heaped effusive praise on Brown for his impressive discography and brilliant stage performances over the years. She and many other urbanites are flummoxed as to why Brown continues to be condemned — and in some cases, canceled — more than a decade after his infamous altercation with ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

After the AMAs, Rowland elaborated on why she defended Brown the way she did.

“I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” Rowland told TMZ on Monday, Nov. 21. “Before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, even for our own [problems] that we have.

Rowland added that it is important to remember that “we are humans.”

“We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking,” she said. “We all come up short in some sort of way … grace is real, and we’re all humans. Everybody deserves grace. Period.”