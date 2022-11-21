Kelly Rowland defends Chris Brown after he was booed at American Music Awards

Multiplatinum songstress Kelly Rowland chastised the audience at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, for booing singer Chris Brown.

The much-maligned Brown, 33, won two AMA awards at the music extravaganza. But when his Michael Jackson tribute was mysteriously canceled at the last minute, without explanation from the AMA honchos, Breezy choose not to appear at the awards.

The “Forever” crooner bested Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd to win favorite male R&B artist Sunday night.

After he won, Rowland excitedly announced Brown as the winner and accepted the award on his behalf amid a chorus of mostly boos.

Rowland let everyone know that she was not in the mood for any Breezy slander on Sunday night.

“Excuse me,” she said as she raised her index finger in a motherly chastisement of the audience. “Chill out.”

After the audience obeyed her command, Rowland proceeded to gift Brown with figurative flowers for his enormous talents and string of hit songs from the past decade.

“I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer,” Rowland said. “I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations.”

Brown has been permanently canceled in much of mainstream America after he was convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend Rihanna on the eve of the Grammy Awards in 2009. He also has arrests for assault and alleged rape, for which he has always maintained his innocence.

Check out Rowland’s defense of Brown below: