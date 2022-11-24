Fans torch Shaq for maligning Dwight Howard

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has given himself a cornucopia of comical nicknames over the years, including the Big Diesel, the Big Aristotle and Shaq Daddy. But fans now say that the mastodon of a man needs to add the moniker “The Big Hater” to his repertoire.

This is because Shaq has made a career of greeting NBA All-Star center Dwight Howard with hateful and belittling comments for the duration of Howard’s 17-year NBA career — and beyond.

Shaq was snarky toward Howard yet again despite the fact that the latter had a stellar debut in the professional league in Asia.

In his first game with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan, Howard produced mind-boggling numbers that included 38 points on 14-of-32 shooting, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year also hit two 3-point shots for good measure.

Shaq, a three-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, was flippant and condescending in his assessment of Howard’s first game in Taiwan.

“OK, facts is you should never be complimented for being a good father because that’s what you’re supposed to do, right?” he said, according to The Bleacher Report. “Simply, he’s supposed to 30 points playing against dudes (that are) 5-foot-8. Good job.”

Despite the fact that Howard’s numbers bedazzled sports fans and pundits alike, Shaq exemplified boredom and then needled Howard once more.

“This league reminds me of the Lifetime Fitness league every Saturday when I go work out on Saturdays,” Shaq cracked.

Fans have long been befuddled at Shaq’s relentless — if not obsessive — pettiness towards Howard and insistence on downplaying his career accomplishments.

Shaq memes pic.twitter.com/pVocG14XKe — U mad huh ?!?! 🫵🏾😂 (@waangeez) November 24, 2022

Whatever Dwight and Shaq had with each other was 15 years ago, fam. Dwight doesn’t think about Shaq, he’s put everything past him and he’s just doing what makes him happy. Shaq’s a top 10 player ever and he’s still taking shots at Dwight. Like dude, you’re 50 years old. Grow up. — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) November 24, 2022

Shaq when it’s time to talk about Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/6TvDJWCHyX — LLKB (@GoCrazyBen) November 24, 2022

It’s a shame that people like Shaq will tell us to call people and give people their flowers while they’re still here, yet in the same breath, he’s doing this. Dwight is a living legend and he’s living his life and Shaq still feels the need to be petty. It’s really childish. https://t.co/p3ok7otyPK — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) November 24, 2022