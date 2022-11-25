The top 5 sneaker releases for the holidays

It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time to figure out what gift you’re going to give your favorite person. If they’re a sneakerhead, then they might already be asking you for some of the latest releases. If they didn’t give you a list and you’re confused about what might be the hottest looks this season, here are five sneakers that should be on your radar.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Chicago Lost & Found’

These Jordan sneakers remind most people of the classic 1985 “Chicago” colorway. This color has been used many times on different Jordans, but bringing it back on the 1s is special. If the sneakerhead you’re shipping for doesn’t ask about these, then they may not be a true sneakerhead.

Nike Dunk Low Retro ‘Black White’

Dunks have seemed to be the sneaker of the year, and the colorway that continues to release week after week is the Panda iteration. This colorway is one of the simplest, yet the most stylish for anybody that’s not looking for too much color. Reminder, black and white goes with anything.

Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Canvas’

Another pair of basic sneakers that have some style to them are the Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Canvas.’ The most exciting part of the shoe has to be the suede feel, and the gray bottom adds a nice touch to an all-black shoe.

LeBron 20 ‘Time Machine’

This probably is the best collection of LeBron’s that has ever been released, and the colorways that have dropped so far have been a pleasure to see. Since the first three shoes on the list don’t offer much of a color variety, the Time Machine colorway is perfect for people that like to think outside of the box.

Dr. Seuss x Forum Low ‘Grinch’

Since it is the holidays, it’s only right to add some Christmas-inspired shoes to the list. These speak for themselves, and if you’ve ever been a Grinch fan, these would be a perfect addition to your collection.