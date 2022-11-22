Lizzo gifts her AMAs dress to a fan who asked on TikTok

Lizzo recently made someone’s day after a fan requested to wear one of her dresses to an event. Author Aurielle Marie shared a moment with her TikTok followers to ask the singer if she could wear her 2022 Emmys dress. It was a shock for the author when she saw a FedEx package from Lizzo with a dress for her.

“I’m grateful because I think everyone deserves to feel this beautiful,” Marie said to “Good Morning America.” The event happened to be for an awards ceremony with Out100’s LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing Stars of the Year. Marie was nominated for an award and won. which she won and felt beautiful doing so. During her TikTok video, she shared her excitement but felt saddened because she didn’t have anything to wear.

“The longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there.” So, Marie made a request, asking if she could wear the singer’s dress from the 2022 Emmys. The dress for this awards ceremony was a red tulle Giambattista Valli gown. While she didn’t send this exact dress to Marie, she did send one equally as beautiful, the magenta tulle Dominique Galbraith gown she wore to the 2019 American Music Awards.

Marie shared a follow-up TikTok, shedding tears because her wish had been granted. The package arrived only a few hours short of her traveling to the Out100 event. She thanked Lizzo for being so kind and continuing the sisterhood between black women.