Award-winning songwriter Theron Thomas wraps 2022 with 7 Grammy nominations

Theron Thomas’ signature Caribbean accent shouting the infamous taglines “worldwide” and “right about now” have stamped numerous hit records over the last decade. From Ciara suggesting fans, “level up” to Latto’s cult hit “Big D Energy,” Thomas is a guaranteed star-maker. Rolling out caught up with Thomas right after he learned he nabbed seven Grammy nominations for 2022.

Were you expecting your 2022 to end with seven nominations?

No, I was not expecting my 2022 to end with seven nominations, although I did have high hopes to be nominated for songwriter of the year and now that I have the seven nominations it’s just shown me how God has blessed me in a whole other way and I’m very appreciative of it.

Which songs did you have a feeling would be considered if any?

I definitely had a feeling that “About Damn Time” and “Big Energy” was going to be nominated in some capacity. Just what both these women have done in music and culture this year I knew we had a real good shot.

Can you share past nominations and/or or wins?

Past nomination from last year would be “Bestfriend” Saweetie and Doja Cat; and past wins Beyoncé — Lemonade, Rihanna — Unapologetic and Jennifer Hudson. Each time it is a surprise for me, but this year would be my first time actually attending.

Outside of your nominations, who are you rooting for?

Steve Lacy “Bad Habits” I love that song, that whole album to me is incredible, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and my boy Tobe Nwigwe from Houston is nominated for Best New Artist and I’m not going to lie I’m super rooting for him, that’s my brother, I wish him nothing but the best!

For years, hip-hop artists haven’t felt properly represented at the Grammys. How do you feel about these claims?

My honest answer is that I think there is some merit to what the artist feel and because this is my first year attending the Grammys and being involved and I have not sat with the board myself and understand how voting is done and how artists are picked and categorized from the outside looking in, I agree with hip-hop. I do believe although there is always three sides to a story and I’ve only heard the side of the artists and their complaints. I know that when I get my chance to sit with the board I will be asking to understand more and help make changes.

With as much success as you’ve had, what keeps you motivated? Are Grammy nominations still a goal at this point?

Yes, a Grammy nomination is definitely a goal because I want award to bring home to my family, they are what keeps me motivated. I want to show my kids to never give up on a dream and even with success it’s still OK to dream, it’s still OK to want more and work toward that.