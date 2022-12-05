Top 5 Kyrie Irving shoes from his Nike collection

One month after Nike suspended its partnership with Kyrie Irving due to his antisemitic stance, the shoe company announced on Dec. 5 the two have decided to part ways.

Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2022

Next to Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Irving has had one of the most popular shoes for Nike and the NBA, as many players wear them during games. Many have said Irving has the best colorways for his shoes as well, which leaves the door open for consumers to wear them not just during a basketball game, but for style.

Irving has a number of sneaker lines from when he first signed with the company, and here are the top five in his collection.

Nike Kyrie 1

The Kyrie was released in December 2014 and became one of the more popular Nike shoes to play basketball in, next to LeBron’s and Kobe’s. They come in a different array of colorways, which is probably why NBA players enjoyed them so much because any shoe could go with their team’s uniform.

Nike Kyrie 7

The Kyrie 7s are another popular line of shoes in the basketball star’s collection and is known to be fit for players at all basketball levels. If you’re a shifty guard like Irving, you’d love these due to the ankle support, and they’re not heavy like other basketball shoes. They also last longer, so if you’re not looking to continue buying shoes every month, these are the ones for you.

Nike Kyrie 6

The Kyrie 6s is another shoe made for shifty guards, and if you’re looking to stop on a dime without slipping, add them to your cart. The strap in the middle is also cool, as many shoes don’t have that feature nowadays.

Nike Kyrie Low 4

The Kyrie Low 4s have some interesting colorways and are perfect for basketball players who are looking to be light on their feet. These shoes are not only popular in the NBA, but WNBA players can also be seen wearing this shoe collection as well.

Nike Kyrie 5

The Kyrie 5s are another feel-good shoe for hoopers and checks off all the boxes as far as traction, cushion, support, and fit.