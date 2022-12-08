Joy Santiago Clark says dress to impress for Socialite Detroit’s holiday event

Socialite Detroit will host their annual Fabulous Holiday Experience on Dec. 10, 2022. This year proceeds from the event will benefit Oakland Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening and empowering communities of color.

Joy Santiago Clark will be one of the hosts for the event and spoke with rolling out about the experience and her involvement.

Tell us your role and title with Socialite Detroit.

I’m one of the partners, I wasn’t one of the founders. Dawn and Rodney got together even though I’ve known them a long time. My role is really more of a business and creative part of it. We all kind of do a bunch of everything as well. I manage the finance end of it, and I do a lot of organizing on the back end. I’m a businesswoman … [and] because I’m a real estate broker, and I actually do a lot of the visual arts as well. I have a love for photography and videography, so I do some of that, as well as we’re promoting Socialite Detroit and promoting the city.

What can attendees expect at the Fabulous Holiday Experience?

It’s going to be amazing. We’re going to have it at the David Whitney Building, which is an historic building in downtown Detroit right by Grand Circus Park. It’s amazing if you’ve ever been there, and if you haven’t, it’s a must. We’re going to have food, DJ, and artwork. We’re going to showcase the best of the best as far as what’s there. A lot of people have said they’ve never been to the David Whitney Building, and these are lifelong Detroiters, so this is going to be a way to showcase [it] more.

What can we expect in terms of fashion for this auspicious occasion?

It’s going to be holiday festive, and a black tie is optional. You’re going to see a lot of creative fashion there. I like to call myself a fashionista. I will love anything cool and different and that’s kind of one of the things that we do. Our partner Dawn is a model and Rodney is the style guru. You’re going to see that and of course, I love fashion. Bring your A-game because people are going to be dressed to impress, and they are going to be bringing incredible fashions that you haven’t seen.