Reginald Lewis Trent, beloved father and husband from Detroit, dies at 79

Reginald Lewis Trent was born June 11, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the second oldest child of Calvin and Frances Trent. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He spent some of his younger years in Charlotte, Michigan where his mother grew up. He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1961 and later attended Detroit Institute of Technology, studying political science. In 1964 he married the forever love of his life, Michele Lancaster, and they had three beautiful girls, Micheline, Minou, and Mia. Fifty-eight years later and up until his death, he still had the best stories about his wife and often said that she was the best thing that ever happened to him. He was a Christian, baptized at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist church and was ordained as a minister with the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Trent worked for the Detroit News before moving to California with his wife and oldest daughter in 1969. They returned to Detroit in 1972 and he began working for Chrysler. He enjoyed taking classes and furthering his skills. He took classes at Baker College, Breithaupt Career Technical Center and various other classes with the Chrysler-UAW training center. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching documentaries. He also completed the Detroit Police Department Citizens Police Academy training program.

He retired from Chrysler after 32 years of service in 2004. He enjoyed retirement and spending time with family. While his health was good you would likely find him fishing and he would often take the grandsons with him. He truly enjoyed attending his grandson’s basketball games and other sporting events. He was also very proud of his daughters, granddaughters, nieces and nephews and enjoyed keeping up with them on social media.

Trent had an infectious laugh and enough stories to last a lifetime. The amount of detail provided in his stories from his younger years were amazing and the wisdom he shared was priceless. One of his most enjoyable times was when he was able to visit Paris in 2015 to see where his wife grew up and to meet her family. The family was so happy he was able to experience that while he was still healthy.

He leaves behind to carry on his legacy, his wife Michele, three daughters and their husbands, Micheline (David), Minou (Reggie) and Mia (Harold), thirteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one brother, Gregory (Charlotte) and one sister, Deborah. His wishes were to be cremated. Those arrangement are being handled by Wilson-Akins funeral home. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date and will send out a save the date as soon as the plan is finalized.

For more information, please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/reginald-lewis-trent