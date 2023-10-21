James F. Thrower, II, Detroit McDonald’s owner passes away at 55

James F. Thrower, II, a devoted family man and Detroit businessman, died on October 6. Born in Daingerfield, Texas, Thrower. James was born to James Fredrick Thrower and Bobbie Roberson (Johnson).

James completed his high school education at Daingerfield High School in 1986 and followed in his father’s footsteps by attending East Texas State University, now known as Texas A & M of Commerce, where he graduated with a degree in Business Management in 1990. After completing his studies, James moved to Detroit, Michigan, from Texas to work for Michcon Consolidated Gas Company.

Eventually, James left his career at Michcon, as the “ketchup in his veins” called him to join the family business – McDonald’s. He eventually graduated from Hamburger University. After years of hard work, he became the owner and operator of his first McDonald’s in Detroit. He went on to own two more restaurants, and he managed multiple locations in metropolitan Detroit for his family.

It was also in Detroit his father set him up on a blind date with Charlene Smith. It was love at first sight and made his summer visits to Detroit that much sweeter. James married the love of his life, Charlene, on September 13, 1996. To this union, two sons were born, Maximillian Stone and Barrington Blade. In his later years, James found joy in his role as “Pappy” to his spirited granddaughter, Ziya. He was always amazed by her inquisitive nature, artistic abilities, and vibrant personality.

James loved food, especially soul food, and eagerly tried new dishes. He enjoyed indulging in this culinary delight during holidays with his family. James also had impeccable taste in music and was considered a connoisseur of hip-hop culture. He took pride in his extensive wardrobe and humorously told his sons that their style owed everything to his own.

James made long-lasting friendships, and so many people will be forever touched by his spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Charlene; two sons, Maximillian and Barrington; granddaughter, Ziya; mother, Bobbie (Galend); father, James “Jim” (Marla); siblings, Joni (Eugene), Jamar (Melissa), and Marissa (Randey).