McDonald’s owner Joni Thrower Davis says resilience is her superpower

Joni Thrower Davis is a second-generation owner of four McDonald’s restaurants in metro Detroit. She also serves as general counsel for the family’s 29 locations in the Michigan and Louisiana markets. Formerly, she was a senior attorney and diversity director at the Miller Canfield law firm. Davis is active locally and nationally and serves in various capacities in connection with the McDonald’s business.

What is your profession, company’s name, responsibilities, and why did you select your career?

I am a second-generation McDonald’s owner. My responsibilities include day-to-day operations, being the chief visionary for my business, and overseeing all legal matters for my family’s business. I selected my career because I had the opportunity to watch my parents forge that path for us when I was growing up. I wanted to be just like them.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpowers to be?

Resiliency. As a business owner, you must have tough skin to weather the ups and downs. When you are in business for as long as my family has been in business you cut your teeth on a myriad of situations and this leads to two other superpowers: faith and humility. Faith saves you when you do not know how you will figure out a particular situation. There are many nights I go to sleep without an answer and awake the next day with several realistic, achievable options. Humility keeps me grounded and hungry to learn from any person and under any circumstance.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Give yourself grace. You will make some mistakes ,and it is OK. Learn from those mistakes and try not to make them again. Second, you cannot please everyone. It is OK to be firm, as long as you are honest and respectful. Third, it is OK to let your hair down. Always be authentic.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

The younger people are truly our future. We must give young people every advantage that we can because the dice are loaded and they are playing on an uneven playing field. We must help them to navigate the common pitfalls. If we truly want to see a different landscape tomorrow our actions today must open the door and walk them through it.





