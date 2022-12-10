8 Black-owned sex boutiques to spice up your holiday season

The holiday season is the time when couples usually show an extra dose of love to each other, some choose to do that through acts of service, gift giving, words of affirmation, and also physical touch.

As what goes down in the bedroom may look different for each couple, here are eight Black-owned sex boutiques you can support the next time you want to spice things up.

1. Bedroom Kandi

This sex boutique is owned by singer and reality TV star, Kandi Burruss, who wishes to encourage self-love through sexuality.

We have discounted giftsets for the holidays! Talk to your favorite consultant or shop with us online to get amazing deals this season. https://t.co/9PYr8vxiWR pic.twitter.com/XTHRHhh4Ey — Bedroom Kandi (@BedroomKandi) November 17, 2022

2. B Condoms

This is the first and only Black-owned condom brand out there. Be sure to practice safe sex and support Black.

20 million people a year get STDs. Make sure to know your status and get tested at least every 6 months.

🦠

Stay safe with @bcondoms ✌🏾😷💪🏽#bcondoms #protecttheculture#Atl #Atlanta https://t.co/UJUTXKbWvg pic.twitter.com/u2YfKoqPN6 — b condoms (@bcondoms) March 16, 2022

3. Sex On The Table

Owned by HBCU grad, MoAndra Johnson, MFT her goal is to empower through sexuality. She also has an ongoing podcast that discusses sex, life, love, and relationships.

Did you know your vagina has a pH? When your pH is unhealthy, the two key signs are odor and discharge. The three diseases typically associated with unhealthy vaginal pH, bacterial vaginosis (BV), trichomoniasis (trich), and candidiasis (yeast infection), are hugely unpleasant. pic.twitter.com/Qlkh2Tu8Cc — Sex On The Table (@_SexOnTheTable) November 4, 2020

4. Feel More

Owned by Nenna Feelmore, the brand has safe sex supplies for everyone including the LGBTQ+ community.

Selling ice cream and vibrators around Oakland! pic.twitter.com/o574ox3FZX — Feelings Arent Free (@FeelmoreAdult) May 26, 2022

5. Honey Pot Company

This sex boutique is known for being the first plant-derived vaginal care system on the market. It is also Black women-owned.

crazy plans tonight pic.twitter.com/oG9kE65wYO — The Honey Pot Co (@thehoneypotcomp) September 17, 2022

6. Nene’s FemHealth

This sex boutique focuses on the importance of vaginal health through plant based products that help maintain a healthy pH balance.

Our intimate lubricant is now available pic.twitter.com/uHvxOmQ3Pr — NeNe FemHealth (@nenefemhealth) February 9, 2020

7. Organic Loven

Owned by Taylor Sparks, the brand has an organic approach to intimacy. She is also certified in holistic health and aromatherapy.

I'm delighted to bring you the newest toys from Romp where all of their quality toys are under $50. With those prices you can buy two…or three and still get free shipping! Use code: FREE50 and receive free USA shipping for any order over $50.00 – https://t.co/oAbYHJJbpP pic.twitter.com/9HyaWBA8no — Organic Loven (@organicloven) November 6, 2022

8. Anya Lust

Sometimes all you need is some lingerie to spice things up. Check out this Black-owned brand to help embrace your femininity and sensuality.