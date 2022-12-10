8 Black-owned sex boutiques to spice up your holiday season

Add these to your shopping list for safe and healthy pleasure
8 Black-owned sex boutiques to spice up your holiday season
Image source: Shutterstock.com/ Pro stock studio

The holiday season is the time when couples usually show an extra dose of love to each other, some choose to do that through acts of service, gift giving, words of affirmation, and also physical touch.

As what goes down in the bedroom may look different for each couple, here are eight Black-owned sex boutiques you can support the next time you want to spice things up.


1. Bedroom Kandi

This sex boutique is owned by singer and reality TV star, Kandi Burruss, who wishes to encourage self-love through sexuality.

2. B Condoms

This is the first and only Black-owned condom brand out there. Be sure to practice safe sex and support Black.


3. Sex On The Table

Owned by HBCU grad, MoAndra Johnson, MFT her goal is to empower through sexuality. She also has an ongoing podcast that discusses sex, life, love, and relationships.

4. Feel More

Owned by Nenna Feelmore, the brand has safe sex supplies for everyone including the LGBTQ+ community.

5. Honey Pot Company

This sex boutique is known for being the first plant-derived vaginal care system on the market. It is also Black women-owned.

6. Nene’s FemHealth

This sex boutique focuses on the importance of vaginal health through plant based products that help maintain a healthy pH balance.

7. Organic Loven

Owned by Taylor Sparks, the brand has an organic approach to intimacy. She is also certified in holistic health and aromatherapy.

8. Anya Lust

Sometimes all you need is some lingerie to spice things up. Check out this Black-owned brand to help embrace your femininity and sensuality.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x