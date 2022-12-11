Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (videos)

Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer had to fight back her tears and a heckler, but once again she emerged triumphantly as she received her coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The famously spirited Spencer, 52, noted for her scene-stealing prowess in such films as the Oscar-winning movie The Help, delivered an entertaining acceptance speech as she managed to control powerful emotions.

She elicited laughter when she said she was “trying to keep it together because I know I haven’t taken all of my pictures yet, and I want my makeup to be pretty.”

Below, fans and photographers created a frenetic backdrop as Davis, Spencer and Ferrell emerge for the official ceremony in Los Angeles.

Spencer was flanked by family, friends and colleagues, including The Help co-stars Viola Davis and Allison Janney.

The Hidden Figures star was also joined by her Spirited coworker Will Ferrell who shot down a heckler who was interrupting the ceremony. The individual repeatedly panned the ceremony for “celebrating rich people.”

“Not on Octavia’s day!” Ferrell barked at the man. “Keep it moving. Keep it moving. The wax museum’s down there. That thing is wide open.”

Spencer thanked her family, her team and all of the people who supported her in her career.

“If you happen upon my star, while mine will be the only name you see, remember all the [people] that I just named today … my Village,” Spencer said.

“They’re only a fraction of the people that guide me from behind the scenes. For me, this isn’t a solitary achievement. For me, it took my family, my tribe, my village, and I thank you.”