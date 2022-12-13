Find out who gave birth to Diddy’s 7th child

On Dec. 10, Diddy shocked the world when he announced that he was welcoming a baby girl into the world.

He tweeted: “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Since then, many have been trying to find out who the baby’s mother could be, and the answer has finally been revealed.

According to TMZ, the baby’s birth certificate says Love Sean Combs was born Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. Diddy is listed as the father, and the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Her Instagram account was also recently deleted.

Tran reportedly works in the cybersecurity industry and is originally from Southern California. It’s still unknown how Tran and Diddy met.

There have been rumors over the months of Diddy’s love life, as he’s been linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami, but they have said their relationship isn’t exclusive.