Lil Fizz denies claims that surfaced nude video is him; baby’s mother responds

Lil Fizz is back in the headlines after an alleged nude video was recently leaked. People sharing the video have said that it was leaked from his OnlyFans account.

On Dec. 13, Fizz denied those rumors saying that they were “unbelievable.”

In an Instagram post, Fizz says “This s— crazy, the levels these chicks will go to, to try and destroy and ruin you. Wow unbelievable! Y’all have a happy holiday, that is NOT ME!”

Fizz’s baby’s mother, Moniece Slaughter, had a few things to say about the pictures, and it seems like she believes that the nude pictures are him.

“So look. I was at home, minding my business and working. I still am. I woke up and as my Hood N—– Hottie and now I’m ’bout to go sleep as a holey n—– baby mama,” Slaughter said. “I feel like I’m stuck in the project version of Cinderella. Man … life comes at you fast. Stay dangerous ladies.”

Slaughter continued in her next tweet and said; “And now that I think about it … I can never show my face in the hood again. Not only have I probably lost of my hottie privileges, I’m pretty sure I just lost all my street credit too … D— it’s windy out here … stay cold ladies!”