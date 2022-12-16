Chris Paul graduates from HBCU; here’s what he did for students after

Chris Paul has graduated college. The superstar NBA point guard flew across the country after the Phoenix Suns’ 111-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 15 to walk across the stage at Winston-Salem State University.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul graduates from Winston-Salem State University. pic.twitter.com/nQccdsl5Yj — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 16, 2022

Paul received his bachelor’s degree in communications after enrolling in the North Carolina HBCU in 2020. He began pursuing his degree at Wake Forest in 2003, but left the school in 2005 to join the NBA.

To celebrate his accomplishment, Paul will give each fellow graduate $2,500, according to NBA reporter Marc J. Spears. The graduates are getting the money through a Greenwood account. Greenwood is a Black-owned banking system to help recirculate Black wealth. Paul is depositing $100 in each account and covering the $200 per month membership for a full year, which equals out to a $2,500 value.

Greenwood is named after the early 1900’s Greenwood District, where Black businesses thrived, according to the financial service’s website.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is gifting every Winston-Salem State University graduate $2,500. Paul is also graduating from WSSU today. pic.twitter.com/KylzikCOHp — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 16, 2022

Along with his cap and gown, Paul rocked custom Jordan 1 lowtops at the ceremony. The point guard is a long-time Jordan Brand athlete.

“Man, it’s cool, I’m excited,” Paul told Sun’s reporter Duane Rankin. “Long time coming. Two years at Wake, I’ve been in the league for a while now for the last two. My brother was the first person to graduate in my family. To be able to go back home and do that with my family is something.”