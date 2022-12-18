Young Thug’s attorney says people are taking deals to snitch on rapper

Young Thug’s attorney accused a number of his jailed associates are allegedly taking deals in order to provide testimony to prosecutors and get out of jail.

As rolling out and other outlets reported previously, Gunna and YSL founder Walter Murphy were let out of the Fulton County Jail this past week after striking deals with Fulton County (Atlanta) prosecutors. Thugger has been charged with a litany of felony offenses related to alleged violence, drug dealing and other transgressions. The upcoming RICO—Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act—trial will begin on Jan. 6.

Thugger’s attorney Brian Steel gave an extended interview with 11 Alive in Atlanta as part of the news station’s docu-series, Jeffery: Young Thug from Fame to RICO Trial. Steel claims that prosecutors are targeting Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and are manipulating his YSL associates to take deals to bolster their case against him. A third person, Slimelife Shawty, whose real name is Wunnie Lee, also took a plea deal.

“He’s like the easy target,” Steel explained in the video. “So, somebody gets arrested and gets in trouble and they want to deal. Law enforcement officers are all too eager to say, ‘Well, tell us about Mr. Williams. Is he involved in this? What do you know about him?'”

“That’s the problem with this case,” he continued. “It’s coming from the word of people who are getting deals to say, ‘Yeah, he was there or I saw him around or he gave the order or I heard from someone else. He gave the order.’ That’s what this case is about.”

“Oh, you’re not going to hear any confession of Jeffrey Williams,” he added.

Steel adds that Thugger is low-hanging fruit for prosecutors and police eager to win their case against the vastly popular rapper.

“When you target a human being who’s so well-known, you make it so easy for the other person to say, ‘Oh, you mean I could be released from this location that I don’t want to be? All I have to say is I know some about Jeffrey Williams?'” he said, adding, “That’s pretty scary.”

Gunna’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, has categorically and emphatically denied that Gunna was given his freedom in exchange for testimony that damns former rap associate Young Thug.