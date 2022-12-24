NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris gives back with Parks Sausage

by Carver Magoo

Franco Harris, the NFL Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl Champion, has had a remarkable career both in the game of football and beyond. After spending twelve years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, Harris retired from professional football in 1984 as one of the greatest running backs of all time. After his retirement, he embarked on a successful career as an entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist. One of the most lucrative ventures that Harris is involved in is Parks Sausage — a sausage business he owns that supports local Pennsylvania farms while providing proceeds to charity.

As a former Super Bowl champion athlete who is now venturing into entrepreneurship, Franco takes great pride in giving back to those who have supported him throughout his illustrious career. The objective behind Parks Sausage was to make an impact within the community and be a force for good. Having grown up close to Pittsburgh, Harris understands how important it is for people to have access to healthy food options that are affordable yet delicious. With that said, each product line made under Parks Sausage has been carefully crafted to deliver high-quality meat products at competitive prices without sacrificing any flavor or nutritional value.

The launch of Parks Sausage was met with great success and continues to grow year after year. It's become increasingly popular due to its commitment to using natural ingredients with no preservatives or artificial flavors added — something that’s

extremely important when preparing meats such as sausage. Moreover, Harris has implemented a number of initiatives such as “Adopt A Farm” which allows members of the public to adopt their own farm where they can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables for a discounted price.

Harris's dedication to making quality products has paid off. Parks Sausage now distributes its products internationally meaning people all over the world can enjoy what he’s created! Aside from being able to offer great-tasting sausages around the

globe, Harris also continues donating proceeds from his company's sales back into charity organizations across Pennsylvania — further demonstrating his commitment towards helping out those less fortunate than him through entrepreneurial endeavors rather than relying solely on donations alone.

Overall, Franco Harris's impressive story proves that success can be found beyond the gridiron too. His entrepreneurial endeavor proves that one can achieve great things when motivated by passion — something we should all strive for!