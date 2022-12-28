What makes Kendrick Lamar stand out from other rappers

Kendrick Lamar has always kept his private life to himself and sticks to what he does best, which is making music. This year may be the most we’ve heard from the Compton rapper in a while with the release of his album and going on tour.

Lamar recently sat down for an interview with The New York Times, and explained why he stays away from social media and keeps to himself.

“My social media, most of the time, is completely off,” Lamar said. “Because I know I can easily smell my own s—.”

Lamar says that he knows that he’s good at what he does, but he can’t take all of the credit.

“I’m not one of those dudes that be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know how good I am,’ but I also know the reason why I’m so good is because God’s blessed me with the talent to execute on the talent, and the moment that you start getting lost in your ego, that’s when you start going down,” he said.

Nowadays, you can see your favorite rapper on social media every day and they’ll let you into their day-to-day lives. They may even get into some back-and-forth banter with a random user. Lamar is the complete opposite, not inviting the outside world to get to know him, but everyone still knows that he’s one of the best rappers of today’s generation.