Atlanta named No. 1 city for music and art

With a dizzying street art scene, a diverse musical heritage, and a booming economy, it’s no wonder Atlanta is the top creative city in the country. From renowned museums like the High Museum of Art to legendary music festivals, including One Music Fest, it is a hub for world class entertainment, with 11 times more music festivals than the national average. While creatives are drawn to Atlanta, local talent tends to stay put.

A new report by Workamajig takes a deep dive into the environmental factors that impact creativity to find the most creative cities and towns in the U.S. People are looking for new sources of inspiration and experiences that combine their love for art and music. In the past year, Google searches for cities with best music scene and the best cities for street art skyrocketed by 100 percent in the U.S. alone. With an outstanding art and music scene, Atlanta has been revealed as the number one most creative city per capita in the nation.

To determine the most creative cities in the U.S. per capita, Workamajig analyzed the state of each city’s creative economy and atmosphere by looking at the number of museums, Cannes Lions Winners in 2022, artists and musicians, creative jobs in industries such as marketing, arts, and design, as well as the number of film and music festivals per capita. With 6,580 artists and musicians, 112 music festivals, 42 museums, 29 film festivals, and 1 Cannes Lions in 2022, it’s no wonder Atlanta is a top creative destination in the country.

Andre Dickens, Mayor of Atlanta, shared in a statement to Workamajig, “Congrats, Atlanta. We’ve been ranked as the top city for creatives in the entire country. Atlanta is the perfect place to foster creativity, from museums to music festivals to the industries that make it all possible.”