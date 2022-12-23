Mayor Andre Dickens awards proclamation to Ebony Austin at 3rd annual toy drive

Mayor Andre Dickens attended the 3rd annual toy drive presented by the restaurateur Ebony Austin owner of Nouveau Bar & Grill at the Cascade Skating Rink. Over 3,000 families registered to show up to receive toys for their children; and the line stretched nearly a mile.

Guests were greeted by the V-103 live remote team, a hot chocolate bar and a gingerbread house for the kids. Upon entering the building, there were a plethora of toys from karaoke machines, bicycles, Layla dolls, trucks, Hot Wheels tracks, board games, portable basketball goals, clothing, Xboxes, laptops, BEATS by DRE, Timberland and UGG boots,many other toys kids love.

“This year, we wanted to make Christmas special for the children. We have three Black Santas in the building and the All Star Kids mascots. We will be giving away college scholarships to four Spelman students and surprising three handpicked families with newly renovated townhomes, fully furnished and rent paid for one year,” said Ebony Austin.

Teaming up with Girls Who Brunch nonprofit, JP Morgan Chase Bank VP of College Park, the G.O.A.T. Sports Lounge, Socu, KaLi Soul events, and V-103; the Nouveau team and a host of volunteers were able to pull off an amazing evening. Celebrities spotted showing support and volunteering to help hand out the toys were VH1 reality stars Yandy and Mendecees Harris, Bravo TV “Married to Medicine” reality television stars Dr. Scott and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and their children, Original Hot Dog Factory/CRU franchise owner and reality star Dennis McKinley, philanthropist Violetta Morgan and her son rapper-activist Clifford “T.I.” Harris, artist Swayvo Twain, “RHOA” reality star Ralph Pittman Jr. and Jazzy McBee of Streets 94.5.

Not only did the mayor of Atlanta attend this amazing holiday celebration, but he presented Ebony Austin with a special letter and proclamation from the city of Atlanta for her consistent work in the community and philanthropic commitments. Dickens also expressed his full support for a Nouveau Bar & Grill opening in the city of Atlanta.