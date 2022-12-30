Gervonta Davis claims foul item was on his toothbrush when he got out of jail

Gervonta Davis was arrested for alleged domestic violence on Dec. 27. According to reports, Davis slapped his child’s mother in the face.

When Davis was released from jail, he attempted to clear his name on Instagram. In a now-deleted post, Davis shared a picture of his daughter watching television, with a long caption of him denying that he put his hands on the child’s mother.

“I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY MOTHER NOR MY F—— DAUGHTER ARE YOU F—— CRAZY!!” Davis said. “IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG. I DONT HAVE MEDIA TEAM, PR, GOOD LAWYER…spokesman nothing off that.”

Later in his Instagram story, Davis shows three toothbrushes that have a brown substance on them and he claims that his child’s mother put poop on them.

“This girl put s— on my tooth brush … and everything … this hard s— from my daughter pamper … the one y’all say I hit,” Davis said. “Can’t say I did this I was f—— locked up.. I didn’t want to do this but I wanna clear my name.”

This is not Davis’ time being arrested for putting his hands on women. In February 2020, Davis was arrested after grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the neck and dragging her out of a charity basketball game.