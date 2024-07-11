Jonathan Majors trashed for dancing to ‘They Not Like Us’

Beleaguered actor Jonathan Majors is being subjected to another round of criticism for dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s blockbuster and ubiquitous anthem “They Not Like Us.”

Majors, 34, who rocketed to Hollywood stardom following his riveting performances in the hit films Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was obviously in a mood while dancing with his girlfriend, Meagan Good, and by himself.

Fans make fun of Jonathan Majors’ dance moves

That magic carpet that Majors was riding on crashed and burned in December 2023 when a New York jury convicted him of domestic violence and harassment of former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was immediately viewed as toxic waste as studios disowned him, and movies he starred in were left languishing on Hollywood shelves.

Some fans opined that Majors was letting off steam dancing to K. Dot’s monstrous hit song. Many were tickled by Majors’ dancing skills, or lack thereof, and took to the comments sections of Hollywood Unlocked.

“This Carlton when he grabbed the wrong pills from Will’s locker,” one person penned.

Another noted that Majors is living his best life amid the adversities of being branded an abuser and unhirable in Hollywood.

“He probably needed this dance and love! Ain’t nothing like being around yo own people! It’s about time we seen him break loose a little,” one person explained.

“All this man been through in the last year this is the most joy I’ve seen him express!!! Corny or not let this man be happy!!!” said a fourth respondent.