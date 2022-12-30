Why the Nike Dunk Lows should be considered the shoes of the year

This year brought a new wave of cool shoes, but there is one shoe that may have topped the charts in fashion. The Nike Dunk Lows seemed like they were one of the most popular shoes this year, and it’s probably because of the variety that came with them.

One of the most common fashion tips is that black and white can go with almost anything you wear, so it was only right for the Nike Dunk Lows to release their “Panda” colorway. It’s one of the most basic designs but it’s hard not to fall in love with it, especially if you’re not into exotic colorways.

The Panda Dunks were so popular, that Nike restocked them almost every month, and they’d sell out immediately.

Nike Dunks offered an array of colorways to choose from. More specifically, Nike celebrated HBCUs with a collection of Dunks that included colleges such as Tennessee State University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, and North Carolina A&T University.

It was a great idea to celebrate HBCUs with this collection, but there were so many other colorways that the Dunk Lows offered this year. If you needed a certain style, there was probably a colorway that the Dunk Lows had that could match your outfit.

To make the Dunk Lows even more lovable, the price is very affordable. The price of the shoe ranges from $110 to $125, and for a shoe as popular as this, it’s an amazing price. Of course, with a cheap, popular shoe comes the difficulty of obtaining it, especially when it’s not in stores.

The Nike Dunk Lows were the sneaker of the year, and they may be coming with something even better in 2023, we’ll just have to wait and see.