Meek Mill allegedly targeted by pickpocket in Ghana

Meek Mill still has love for the country despite the setback
Meek Mill (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Rap star Meek Mill is so in love with the country of Ghana, that he is planning to buy a home soon in the West African nation.

The hip-hop boss’ professed kinship with the Motherland did not, however, prevent him from being allegedly relieved of his phone by one of the local pickpockets.


The Dream Chasers CEO was in the country to headline the Afronation music festival when his phone was reportedly lifted from him.

Mill used social media to petition the guilty party to return his phone expeditiously.


This one setback will hardly change the strong bond he has with Ghana, as he told the crowd that he will soon be a homeowner in the capital city of Accra.

When popular dancehall musician Shatta Wale heard the news, he tweeted a demand that the person return Mill’s phone to him. 

Despite this one blemish on an otherwise stellar trip, Mill shared a series of videos showing why he has “real love” for Ghana.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper was humbled by the enormous support he has received during his time there. He also produced a series of videos showing him riding a dirt bike and walking the streets of Accra while mingling with fans. 

