Rap pioneer Gangsta Boo is dead at 43

Gangsta Boo, the pioneering female emcee and an integral part of the legendary Memphis, Tennessee, rap group Three 6 Mafia, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 43.

The death of the much-admired rapper, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was confirmed by her former labelmate DJ Paul who posted a tribute on Gangsta Boo’s Instagram page. The circumstances surrounding her sudden and premature death have not yet been made public, reports Fox 13 news station in Memphis.

R.I.P. Gangsta Boo of Three 6 Mafia.. a Memphis legend.. a hip hop legend.. one of the pioneers of female rap! You left a legacy 4sho!! pic.twitter.com/RwfZPYa4fo — 🟣BIG LAKESHOW🟡 (@KP_Trill) January 1, 2023

Gangsta Boo was born on Aug. 7, 1979, into a middle-class family, but then moved to the ‘hood when her parents got divorced. She began rapping at age 14 and her career took off in the 1990s — considered the golden age of hip-hop — when she connected with fellow rappers DJ Paul and Juicy J to form the acclaimed group that also included the likes of Lord Infamous, Crunchy Black, Koopsta Knicca and others.

Gangsta was also featured on the group’s first five studio albums starting with their 1995 debut Mystic Stylez and going through Chapter 1, When the Smoke Clears and also Choices, which served as the soundtrack to the movie of the same name.

Gangsta’s career continued strongly after she left the group in the early 2000s after the release of her second solo album, Both Worlds ’69. She also released several mixtapes and engaged in countless features with fellow rap luminaries such as OutKast, T.I., Gucci Mane, The Game, Lil Jon and many others. She also created a duo album, Run the Jewels with Killer Mike, in 2020.