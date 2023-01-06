The top 5 sneaker releases to look out for in 2023

The year 2022 brought a year of amazing and stylish sneakers for everyone that loves fashion. From Nike Dunks to shoe collaborations from Off-White, Joe Freshgoods, and Salehe Bembury, the shoe game took off last year. That means that consumers should be excited about what’s in store for 2023, and there are already a few shoes that should be on every sneakerhead’s wish list.

Air Jordan 5 – University Blue

Paying homage to the University of North Carolina, and Michael Jordan’s college days as a Tar Heel, these Air Jordan 5s are set to release on March 3.

Air Jordan 3 – White Cement

The Air Jordan 3 is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary, and there’s no better way to do that than bringing back the OG colorway. These are set to release in February 2023.

Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low

The Nike Dunk Lows were one of the most popular sneakers in 2022, and that probably won’t stop in 2023. This time, the sneaker will collaborate with the rap duo Run The Jewels and they’re set to release on Killer Mike’s birthday, April 20.

Air Jordan 11 – Columbia

The last time these shoes were released was under the Legend Blue name in 2014. The Columbia colorway is set to release during the summer of 2023.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 – Grey

The Off-White collaboration with Air Force 1s has been a sight to see, with the all-green Brooklyn colorway being one of the most popular of the year. This time, the all-gray version is set to release in the spring of 2023.