Black football Monday: Buffalo Bills do it for Damar, legendary Lions interview

The 2022 NFL regular season went out with a bang on Jan. 8. Days after the football world paused after witnessing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on “Monday Night Football” on Jan. 2, the league and its fans rallied around him in a special way.

Hamlin, 24, made a miraculous recovery after having to be resurrected twice and is back to breathing on his own. He took to social media to thank everyone for their prayers and support throughout the process. Players and stadiums throughout the NFL honored Hamlin at least once.

Russell Wilson and Derwin James, who both wear No. 3, shared a moment for Damar Hamlin ✊ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/WPPTiCVBai — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2023

Hamlin’s own team, the Buffalo Bills, defeated the New England Patriots 35-23. In the win, the Bills returned their opening kickoff return for a touchdown for the first time in three years and three months. Quarterback Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, and the Bills intercepted three passes. Hamlin wears the No. 3.

Another powerful moment happened in Green Bay on “Sunday Night Football.” The Detroit Lions were one of the feel-good stories of the season. Rookie linebacker and Jackson State graduate James Houston IV had eight sacks in seven games. The team as a whole competed for a playoff spot until the final day of the regular season. Jamaal Williams had one of the more memorable post-game interviews on Jan. 8, however.

The interview started with Williams in tears when discussing his great-grandfather recently dying. The interview ended with him re-asserting the Lions are a good team now.

“Stop playing with us,” Williams said. “That’s all I got to say, man. Don’t let these tears fool you. It’s all dogs around this mug.”

It’s impossible to hate Jamaal Williamspic.twitter.com/bZhvE679pL — Overtime (@overtime) January 9, 2023

The most fun play came during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The team huddle went around in a circle before running a “Philly Special” trick play.

Another Black coach was fired after just one season. The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith after the team won its season-finale 32-31 over the Indianapolis Colts. The win knocked the Texans out of the No. 1 draft pick.

The 2023 NFL Playoff teams are set: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bills, Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The playoffs kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 14 on Fox with the Seahawks vs. 49ers.