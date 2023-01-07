What the NFL is doing as the season ends to show support for Damar Hamlin

There is increased optimism surrounding the health of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

The latest update is that the breathing tube has been removed from his throat, and he also spoke with his teammates on the morning of Jan. 6. The entire NFL, in support of Hamlin, is planning a series of events to show their respect for him during the last week of the season.

Before each game, there will be a public address announcement that teams are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem showing appreciation for Hamlin, the first responders and caregivers.

On the field, teams will outline the number 3 on 30-yard lines on the field, which can be in the color of the Buffalo Bills red or blue. Hamlin’s jersey number is 3.

Love for Damar pic.twitter.com/WyPFayogpZ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 6, 2023

For attire, players throughout the league will have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts that say “Love for Damar 3.” The Bills players will wear a similar shirt, but in the color blue. The number 3 will also be on jersey patches worn by the Bills.