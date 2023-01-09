‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to be released on DVD, Blue-ray

Once again, we celebrate ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ with a limited edition release

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to be released on DVD, Blue-ray


The legacy continues. Artist Dorothea Taylor designed one SteelBook that highlights the Wakanda warriors, and Orlando Arocena recreated the vibrant world of Talokan for the other. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Steelbooks arrives on Digital on Feb. 1, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 7. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by esteemed filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on Feb. 1.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x