‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to be released on DVD, Blue-ray

The legacy continues. Artist Dorothea Taylor designed one SteelBook that highlights the Wakanda warriors, and Orlando Arocena recreated the vibrant world of Talokan for the other. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Steelbooks arrives on Digital on Feb. 1, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 7. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by esteemed filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on Feb. 1.