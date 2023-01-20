‘Rolling out’ declares Jan. 20 Questlove Day in honor of the artist’s birthday

Rolling out magazine celebrates renowned musical artist Questove’s birthday by declaring Jan. 20 Quest Love Day in celebration of his brilliant career in music, television and film. “He has given so much to the music world and helped us appreciate his vision of music” stated Munson Steed, CEO of rolling out. Quest Love’s influences and is influenced by the many music masterminds and genius artists from his hometown of Philadelphia. Legendary music producers Leon Huff and Kenny Gamble along with the late great Teddy Pendergrass, hip-hop artist Jazzy Jeff and singer Jill Scott beneficiaries and contributors to the Philadelphia sound have had a profound impact on Quest Love and his signature sound.

Quest is thrilled with all the love and support that is being sent his way today and he recently recalled his musical beginnings when friends and family pooled their resources and gave him a set drums to bring a birthday wish of fruition. The bourgeoning artist, born in Philadelphia 1971, began drumming when he was four years old, inspired by his parents who were both percussionist with the Philadelphia Symphony Orchestra.

As the years rolled on Quest Love’s dreams continued and his creativity grew, making him an accomplished musician and a successful filmmaker. Love admits he is grateful for all the love and support he has received on his journey, and he is proud to make his fans and family proud. Happy birthday, Quest Love! You deserve all the happiness in the world.

As an adult, Quest Love has set his sights on a new and much more extravagant dream – to travel into outer space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Quest Loves shot to the forefront of the soul music scene with the wildly popular group the Roots and generously extends his soulful sound with the Questlove Quintet and Black Thought.

In 2018, Questlove released a solo album titled Soulquarians: The Questlove Sessions, the thoughtful artist released a second solo album titled Creative Quest.

He has also collaborated with other artists such as John Legend, Bruno Mars, and Adele.

Questlove who was born William Wright attended the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts. and went on to earn a degree in music theory from the University of

Questlove’s first introduction to Hip-Hop was through the song “Rappers Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang.