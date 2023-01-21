Meet the Black-owned business behind the new Nike Air Force 1 design

Jennifer Ford, the owner of the Houston shoe boutique Premium Goods, has linked up with the world’s largest athletic apparel company, Nike, to deliver a high-fashion version of the iconic Air Force 1 shoe. Ford became the only Black female entrepreneur to own a sneaker retail store in the country when she opened in 2004, according to Vogue magazine. Her designs are inspired by her daughter Sophia and niece Bella, who Ford named the shoes after.

Ford shared with rolling out how amazing it feels to partner on a design with a powerhouse brand like Nike. “I am beyond blessed for the 18 years that Premium Goods has been open and excited for the future ahead of us,” Ford said as she reflected on her transition. “It feels amazing to be seen as an influencer in this industry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Ford (@thepremiumjen)

The two shoe designs have a quilted exterior, highlighting Ford’s personal style. The infamous Nike check is outlined with subtle colored beads to compliment Ford’s love for jewelry, as she designs accessories as a hobby. Ford shared with Vogue how she was able to use the artistic side of her talents to bring forth such a unique design. “There’s this artistic part of me that I never get the time to use or develop. I knew I was fully capable, but now seeing this creation I made, I know I can do it. It’s every sneaker owner’s dream,” she said.



The Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Sophia shoe will be releasing today Jan. 20, 2023 in-store at Premium Goods or online at premiumgoods.com for the retail price of $150. For a complete guide including more product photos, release dates, where to buy, visit Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low The Sophia.