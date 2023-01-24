Google’s chief diversity officer Melonie D. Parker shares insight on achieving equitable workspaces

Melonie D. Parker creates diverse, equitable, and inclusive spaces as the chief diversity officer of Google. Join her and Kevin Hooks, host of rolling out’s Equity in Focus, for an insightful conversation as Parker shares her core values, and the critical role executives play in creating an equitable culture suitable for everyone involved.

Parker advocates for change and is responsible for advancing Google’s employee engagement strategy. Her extensive background in leadership has earned her global recognition in the tech industry. She is an educated thought leader and continues to promote innovative, relevant, and contemporary leadership.