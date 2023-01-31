Why Rep. George Santos says he doesn’t want to serve on House committees

On Jan. 31, Rep. George Santos told the House GOP that he doesn’t want to serve the two committees he was appointed to until the investigation about his background and finances is completed.

Santos is a member of the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and the Committee on Small Business. The Republican is currently facing backlash regarding his professional experience, education and identity. Federal prosecutors are also investigating his personal and campaign finances.

Santos met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Jan. 30 about the decision.

“I met with George Santos yesterday and I think it was an appropriate decision that until he could clear everything up he’s off of committees right now,” McCarthy said to reporters.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green said that Santos referenced the “drama and everything surrounding the situation and he just felt like it was the appropriate thing to do.”

Santos said that he would issue a statement later.