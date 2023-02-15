Kodak Black tells fans he’s enrolling in college

The Florida rapper gave fans details at a recent show
Kodak Black tells fans he's enrolling in college
AG Entertainment presents Kodak Black. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Kodak Black said he’s enrolling in college. At a recent show, the Florida rapper told fans he plans to take classes at Arizona State University.

“I ain’t really picked my classes, they said I have to take my [prerequisites], and after I take my prerequisites, then I can pick my major,” Black told the crowd.


Black has previously mentioned his education journey, according to Say Cheese! on Feb. 9.

“Arizona been one of my states,” Black posted on social media once. “Fun fact: I’m really enrolled in ASU college after getting my GED in jail. I’m just in love with applying myself. Although [my] money’s so long, I can teach the school something.”


Kevin Gates is another rapper who said he earned degrees while being behind bars. Gates says he’s earned his master’s in psychology.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x