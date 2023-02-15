Kodak Black tells fans he’s enrolling in college

Kodak Black said he’s enrolling in college. At a recent show, the Florida rapper told fans he plans to take classes at Arizona State University.

“I ain’t really picked my classes, they said I have to take my [prerequisites], and after I take my prerequisites, then I can pick my major,” Black told the crowd.

Kodak Black speaks on his college enrollment at Arizona State University 📚🎓

pic.twitter.com/x6Jh1nWObZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 15, 2023

Black has previously mentioned his education journey, according to Say Cheese! on Feb. 9.

“Arizona been one of my states,” Black posted on social media once. “Fun fact: I’m really enrolled in ASU college after getting my GED in jail. I’m just in love with applying myself. Although [my] money’s so long, I can teach the school something.”

Kodak Black reveals that he’s enrolled in college pic.twitter.com/SJu4x88pJ0 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 9, 2023

Kevin Gates is another rapper who said he earned degrees while being behind bars. Gates says he’s earned his master’s in psychology.