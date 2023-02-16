Phylicia Rashad walks gracefully in NYFW for Black designer

Phylicia Rashad is an acclaimed actress and a timeless beauty who truly embodies style and grace on both movies, television and live theater and most recently on the runway. During New York Fashion Week she modeled a red and black haute couture skirt suit with a train, created by fashion designer B. Michael.

B. Michael focuses on creating pieces to promote diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry by choosing models that are of different ages, sizes, and ethnicities.

As a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, his collections have been coveted by prominent figures such as Beyoncé, Barack Obama, and the late Whitney Houston.

As Rashad walked the runway, the audience applauded without ceasing as she glided down the catwalk, stopping intermittently for the cameras. B. Michael posted a recap video of her walk on Instagram captioned, “NYFW. Class and elegance personified!”

Michael was sure to give us a flashback to the previous year when Rashad and her daughter Condola ripped the runway together. Although, this isn’t a first for a mother daughter duo, Rashad has supported B. Michael by walking in his shows for years.

As an actress, she has appeared in films such as Black Panther, Soul, Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds, A Fall From Grace, Just Wright, and the Creed movie series just to name a few. Most known for her role as Clair Huxtable on the NBC sitcom, “The Cosby Show,” she remains a great example of elegance and a model of class in action for young Black women.