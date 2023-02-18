Jay Veal is transforming education through technology

Jay Veal, M.Ed. is the CEO and founder of It’s Not Complicated Education (INC Education) and the executive director of Black Tutors of Social Media. As the leader at INC Education, it is his responsibility to create and maintain a vision for the organization, develop a comprehensive strategy, and effectively manage daily operations; ultimately ensuring that students and families receive the highest quality of tutoring and educational experiences in the country through a holistic approach. Veal is also responsible for driving the mission, strategy, and programming of the nonprofit organization, Black Tutors of Social Media.

What legacy has your institution created since its inception?

The work we are doing is transformational as we have been able to impact over 11,000 students and counting earning A’s and B’s in over 55 content areas throughout the United States. We are one of the only tutoring brands that have not only [had] a 95 percent success rate for our students of color academically succeeding, but we were the only Black-owned tutoring brand to make the Forbes list in October 2021, specifically for our impact in Black and Brown education.

Share three impactful initiatives your institution has had on students and society.

1. Student mentorship through consistent, active engagement with students inside and outside their academic realms.

2. Community engagement through our holistic approach of tutoring and education, which is part of our 360 model.

3. Academic success at a high level via realistic and high expectations of academic performance along with ensuring great test scores to graduate from colleges/universities that enables them to be positive members of society.

What should parents know about the particular benefits provided by your institution?

We create educational experiences through holistic, prescriptive private tutoring supported by a 360 degree environment of success that closes opportunity gaps, achievement gaps, and belief gaps. We have a 3-5 point score increase average on the ACT and between 300-400 [point] score increase on the SAT through our prep program. We service students from kindergarten to Ph.D. level in all subjects and we tutor in home, at a meeting location, our office, and virtually. We have 86 consultants in six cities nationwide and are a 16 time award-winning brand.

How are you leveraging technology to be more efficient and effective at delivering your service?

… Through the use of Zoom, Google Meet, and other platforms, we meet virtually with clients. Also, we use Microsoft Whiteboard, Zoom Whiteboard, and other technologies to encourage seamless collaboration during our virtual and in person sessions. Our website is getting a facelift and overhaul soon to bring the world some awesome things, so stay tuned.

What is Black Tutors of Social Media?

Black Tutors of Social Media is a nonprofit organization that brings together other Black-owned private tutoring resources in one marketplace to serve students globally. The goal is to close achievement gaps for students that all providers of BTSM serve within the community at large.

