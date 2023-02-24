Ashanti and Nelly dating again?

In the early 2000s, Ashanti and Nelly were a couple and made a classic hit together that is still being played today. Unfortunately, they broke up, but it looks like the two may be rekindling their relationship.

Social media has kept an eye on the two artists, and they recently wore a similar chain. In a picture posted on Instagram, Ashanti is wearing a thick, silver Cuban link chain, similar to the one Nelly often wears.

The rumors of the two getting back together goes back to December 2022 when they performed their hit song “Body On Me” at the Power 98.3 and Power 96.1 “Under The Mistletoe” concert.

During the performance, Ashanti backed that thang up on Nelly, and he looked very intrigued.

Nothing has been confirmed, but things look to be heating up between the artists.