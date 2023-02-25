Rihanna will perform at the 95th Oscars

Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack at the 95th Oscars on March 12. DDG releases a song called “Way Too Petty” addressing the situation with Rubi Rose. Saucy Santana says straight men shouldn’t smoke a hookah.

