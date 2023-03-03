Deion Sanders wants to bring HBCU band culture to Colorado

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is adamant about making his transition to the University of Colorado an unpredictable journey. He’s been sharing sentiments on multiple issues, from how he wants to recruit players to now meeting with the school’s band director to bring HBCU band culture to Colorado. Saunders shared his plans to sync the band and football team, and he wants them to learn and play new songs during pivotal points at each football game.

“HBCUs are traditional, the band coincides. I know it’s different, but it doesn’t have to be. We are like one big happy family. We go as you guys go,” Sanders shared in the viral YouTube clip posted by Well Off Media featuring the University of Colorado Buffaloes’ band staff. “There are certain things we like and don’t like, and I would love to be on the same page. We probably will have a new theme song that I want you all to get, and I know you will knock it out of the park. This will take it to a whole other level when the band is going to execute and make it good.”

Sanders said he would use a new theme song for the football team and replace the famous “Here I Go” by hip-hop artist Mystikal. He also mentioned that the band should play music to help the school go viral online. “If you play this, you will go viral really quick. It’s going to change the game for us because they are not going to expect this – and I like to do the unexpected.”

Social media quickly reacted to the viral clip of the interaction, saying Sanders was trying to add the “HB” to “CU” [Colorado University]. Other say he is doing great things by bringing diversity to predominantly White institutions.

Sanders said that the band program is looking for diversity during band auditions. But many don’t agree that Colorado’s marching band can adopt the same flavor as an HBCU band.