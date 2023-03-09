The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has amazing opening night in Chicago

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returned to the historic Auditorium Theatre for its opening night on March 8. This year’s performance, a beautifully blended mix of contemporary and traditional dance was nothing short of spectacular.

The performance opened up with the Chicago premiere of Kyle Abrahams newest work titled, “Are You in Your Feelings.” This work is steeped in modern movement representing contemporary culture. The music accompaniment is essentially a playlist of today’s hottest artists from Drake to Summer Walker. The dances performed explore the connections and relationships between music, communication and individual experiences. It is a celebration of Black culture and the youthful exuberance that acts a thread throughout the culture.

“Unfold” choreographed by Robert Battle the artistic director of the dance company was an emotional and relatively nostalgic piece replete with songs performed by Leontyne Price providing a framework for the experience. The dancers’ fluid movements were graceful and poignantly expressed a story of love, heartache and personal triumph.

The beauty of the final act “Revelations” has inspired generations for decades. The movements and music are a reminder of the resilience and joy Black people have maintained and continue to do so despite the suffering and injustice of past and present times. “Revelations” always serves as the perfect finale because of its impactful nature and the energy that is embedded in the performances.

Throughout the performance, the dancers of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater exhibited a level of artistry and skill that is simply awe-inspiring. They moved with a sense of purpose and passion, their movements conveying a range of emotions from ecstasy and elation to pain and sorrow. The lighting and stage design were also exceptional, creating a visual landscape that enhanced the beauty and power of the dancing.

The Alvin Ailey performance at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago was — as always — a stunning display of the ability of dance to move and inspire individuals and

The Auditorium Theatre has presented the iconic Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for over five decades. It is an annual celebration, and if you have the opportunity, it is one you should experience.

Take a look at a few pictures from the production below.