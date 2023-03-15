‘Rolling Out’ and Lowe’s join forces to amplify Black-owned businesses

Press play to view the 54th NAACP Image Awards “Trophy Lounge” takeover recap, powered by Lowe’s and rolling out.

Chicago, Illinois – Rolling out, an African-American owned, multimedia, culture and creative company, continues its long-term partnership with FORTUNE 50 home improvement company, Lowe’s, to amplify brand visibility and provide resources to minority stakeholders and business owners.

Launched in 2022, the integrated partnership boasts innovative campaigns designed to highlight emerging and established influential and impactful talent in Black culture, utilizing video storytelling and branding, leveraging main stage platforms to maximize reach amongst target demographics.

Recent campaigns include “Because We Met”, an activation at the 17th Annual Bryan-Michael Cox Brunch and a “Trophy Lounge” takeover at 54th NAACP Image Awards. The “Because We Met” brick-and-mortar building refresh initiative highlighted two Black women entrepreneurs and Historically Black College Universities (HBCUs) alumni from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) conference (Bowie State University), providing a small business owner with capital and a yoga studio update. The 30-second branded content spot debuted during halftime of the CIAA Championship Game.

Following up, rolling out and Lowe’s spotlighted the “Because We Met” campaign at the 17th Annual Bryan-Michael Cox Brunch hosted during Grammy weekend and Lowe’s provided a micro grant to Babson Business College’s Women’s Entrepreneurship Program. Additionally, Lowe’s powered the brunch’s content lounge hosted by Bryan-Cox, featuring honoree D-Nice and entertainers Lil Rel Howery and Keith Robinson, in celebration and recognition of Black entertainment and artistry.

Additionally, rolling out and Lowe’s produced the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards “Trophy Lounge”, outfitting the space and the Pink Carpet with products sourced from Lowe’s Home Improvement. The rolling out produced content lounge welcomed A-List talent including Angela Bassett, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, Niecy Nash, Quinta Brunson and Meagan Good.

Rolling out is a trusted and influential voice in the Black community, developing contemporary lifestyle, entertainment, health & wellness, art, design, home, beauty, travel, and business content. Rolling out CEO, Munson Steed, shared, “Rolling out’s creative studio is proud to have collaborated with Lowe’s to create curated cultural moments that showcase both Lowe’s interior stylings and commitment to Black business and community.“