Michael Jackson is singing background on this popular Jay-Z song

Jay-Z had one of music’s most popular voices on one of his most popular tracks ever, and you didn’t even realize it.

On an episode of Bloomberg’s “Idea Generation,” guest Just Blaze revealed Michael Jackson has vocals on the rap stars’ hit song “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

“Michael Jackson is on the ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ remix,” Just Blaze said. “I thought it was an urban legend or something Jay said in jest one day or just some kind of myth. One day, I was looking for something on the server, and I find a stray folder that says, ‘MJ vocals.’ And I’m like, ‘MJ? Michael Jackson? Whatever.’ Let me take a listen and see who it is, and I realize as I’m listening to him singing on ‘Girls, Girls, Girls.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s true.'”

Just Blaze has confirmed that there is indeed a version of Jay-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls," featuring Michael Jackson Just said he stumbled upon MJ's vocals while digging through the Baseline archives during lockdown pic.twitter.com/wkLZbrovWx — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) March 15, 2023

Then fans pulled up the excerpt of Jackson’s part on “Girls, Girls, Girls (Part 2).”

In 2001, Jay-Z and Roc-a-Fella brought out Jackson on stage at Summer Jam.