Michael Jackson’s nephew TJ is happy Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

The outspoken nephew of all-time music great Michael Jackson said he’s glad that Will Smith slapped the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth.

TJ Jackson is outraged that Rock has continued to use the King of Pop and the rest of his prestigious musical family as fodder for his jokes as he did again during the “Selective Outrage” comedy concert.

Rock’s Netflix Live show was vintage and unabridged Rock. The comedian performed before a capacity crowd in Baltimore – which was not coincidentally filmed in Jada Pinkett Smith’s hometown. The caustic comedian skillfully dissected hapless subjects, most particularly Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. He also eviscerated, in signature style, famous African American celebrities including Meghan Markle and Michael Jackson who was acquitted more than once on pedophilia charges.

Despite his exoneration, Rock and many in the mainstream still look askance at the Thriller singer. And he began his concert by putting a blowtorch to Jackson’s image while delivering a bevy of corrosive jokes.

In summary, Jackson called Rock a flagrant hypocrite because, through his acclaimed sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” Rock put a comical spin on his painful childhood experience of being bullied in New York. Now he seems to be using the stage as his bullying pulpit against the deceased musical legend.

“Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career. Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars,” Jackson penned on Twitter. “After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his ‘Retaliation-I’m still relevant ‘special, I have three things to say.

“One, what did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying disguised as jokes?

“Two, just because you were bullied early on in life doesn’t give you the excuse to bully others now.”

“Three, thank you Will Smith.”

Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career.

Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars.

A number of social media users sympathize with TJ Jackson’s sentiments. They also took umbrage with Rock’s concert, saying Rock has tokenized himself for his White benefactors who have mostly comprised the audiences of his sold-out concerts since the infamous slap.

I love how some folks are coming on here trying to "tone police" Taj's tweet. None of you have the right to do that. His feelings are just as valid as anyone else's. We all know Chris Rock isn't the only person in this industry to attack Michael, which is why Taj has consistently… https://t.co/AHVcuAKiBx — Nicole's View 🇺🇲 (@BLKLiberation84) March 7, 2023

Chris Rock is wrong for his little joke, but I can’t get behind physical violence being celebrated. It makes me uncomfortable how many people feel what happened at the Oscars was warranted. No. It was wrong then and it is still wrong now. — Elena (@cremasteric1982) March 6, 2023

What he said and has said about Michael Jackson is ignorant and not right… A lot of the other stuff he said last night was pretty on point though 😬 Just wish he'd look in the mirror regarding his own Selective Outrage. #MichaelJacksonIsInnocent — Andy Signore (@andysignore) March 6, 2023

That's right, Chris grew up to be the bully because he used to be bullied. Basically becoming like those he hated. The irony. — 𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖗𝕷𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝕾𝖚𝖓777 (@GroveOfMidnight) March 6, 2023