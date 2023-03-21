Nick Cannon says monogomy is a ‘disservice’ to his other women

Baby-making machine Nick Cannon bristles at the idea of being in a monogamous relationship and said he’d be doing a “disservice” to his other women – and his other families – if he dated one female at a time.

Cannon, the host of “Wild N’ Out” and “The Masked Singer,” revealed his state of mind about dating on the “Stepping Into the Shade Room” podcast.

Cannon was asked if he saw a future with only one of the mothers of his 12 children.

“I love them all,” he said emphatically and evasively. “They’re amazing.”

The host inquired again if Cannon saw a future with just one of them instead of all of them at the same time, Cannon had a rather blunt (and some may say arrogant) response:

“That would be a disservice to the other” mothers of his children.” He said he would not only be depriving the other women in his life, but that he’d be neglecting the children they’ve produced together.

“I’m over here and if you wanna see me, I’ll be at the house,” Cannon said.

The host then asked if Cannon was lonely, to which Cannon asked incredulously, “How can I be lonely? I got 12 kids!”

The Drumline star then added, “I got everything I want. It’s a blessing.”

For the record, Cannon’s dozen kids are with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Brie Tiesi, and Lanisha Cole.

Cannon, 40, went on to explain that he may entertain another female outside of his “tribe,” but he remains laser-focused on his prosperous career that includes hosting two major network shows, a morning radio show, a podcast, business ventures and acting.

“My focus now is my children and then my business. I literally don’t have time,” Cannon said. “That [relationship] energy, I don’t have the bandwidth, and then I feel like I’d be doing a disservice to my family if I’m out here looking for love.”

In fact, Cannon added that because of his very booked schedule on a professional and personal level, going on a date with him means you might not see him again for another four or five months.